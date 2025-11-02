Why Your Glass Of Wine Smells Like Nail Polish Remover

You've spent far too long in the wine store, and you've shelled out your hard earned cash. But you're optimistic. The wine label is fun and funky, and the clerk recommended a great, dry red wine. You might have even endured hearing about the terroir of the wine. You get home, maybe put on your jammies, load up your favorite streaming platform, pop the cork and ... your glass of wine smells horrific. Instead of a fruity, floral, complex bouquet, your wine smells like nail polish remover, or maybe it's vinegar. Either way, it tastes and smells disgusting.

There are a few things you can do. You could smash your glass in anger. Or you could read this article! Unfortunately, your wine has a fault in it, which industry folks call "volatile acidity," or VA. The cause of this fault, as there are many in wine, is simple: Bacteria called acetobacter have infected that batch or bottle of wine. The bacteria can enter the wine via the grapes' skin or the air in the fermentation vat. Acetobacter thrives on oxygen and loves to eat sugar and alcohol. Basically, winemaking is an acetobacter colony's dream. The bacteria convert alcohol into acetic acid, which smells like vinegar — because vinegar contains the substance. Both the acetobacter bacteria and certain yeasts in wine that isn't fermented properly can also produce sweet-smelling ethyl acetate — a common nail polish remover ingredient.

If your bottle has a fault, don't dump it, but call the wine store you bought it from and describe the fault. More likely than not, if your local shop is like the shops I worked at, they will let you exchange or return the bottle for credit. This typically helps stores, suppliers, and winemakers keep track of their wine's quality.