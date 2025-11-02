How To Eat Papaya Like A Seasoned Professional

Once you've brought your papaya home, the right tools make prep easy. Start with a sharp chef's knife to slice off both ends, then stand the fruit upright and cut down the sides to peel away the skin. A spoon works best for scooping out the black, peppery seeds. You can eat papaya seeds, which are high in fiber, but once they're removed, you can cube or slice the fruit depending on how you plan to use it.

Green papaya requires a little extra muscle. In Thai kitchens, a special serrated shredder is the go-to for som tam, the iconic papaya salad. If you don't have one, a julienne peeler or box grater is a solid substitute. Ripe papaya, on the other hand, is soft enough that you can cut it in half with a knife, and eat it with a spoon.

For storage, keep unripe papaya on the counter until it softens and turns yellow. Once cut, refrigerate the fruit in an airtight container — it should hold up for a couple of days before the texture turns mushy.