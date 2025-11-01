No, Obama Doesn't Eat A Strict 7 Almonds For A Late Night Snack

You may have stumbled across the viral claim that Barack Obama's bedtime snack ritual involves eating exactly seven almonds. The truth? It's a total myth. This oddly specific detail originated from a misquoted anecdote and quickly spiraled into internet lore. During an interview with NBC (via The Guardian), the former president explained that Michelle Obama once tried to demonstrate how much restraint he has by joking that he ate the small helping of nuts. Former White House chef Sam Kass repeated this anecdote to The New York Times, but it didn't take long for the clarification that it was a joke to get stripped from the story as it made the rounds on the internet.

In reality, Barack's approach to food has always been far more relatable and down-to-earth. He's never followed strict or peculiar eating rules. Instead, his tastes showcase a fondness for comforting, satisfying food rooted in his Midwestern upbringing. Think Chicago deep-dish pizza, classic barbecue, Southern comfort dishes, and good old-fashioned burgers. While almonds may pop up here and there, there's no nightly almond quota. Probably the most controversial thing about Barack's diet is his steak preference, which he has openly discussed — medium-well is how he likes it cooked. So much for quirky diet myths; his real relationship with food is just about enjoying good meals without fuss or restriction.