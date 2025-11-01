No, Obama Doesn't Eat A Strict 7 Almonds For A Late Night Snack
You may have stumbled across the viral claim that Barack Obama's bedtime snack ritual involves eating exactly seven almonds. The truth? It's a total myth. This oddly specific detail originated from a misquoted anecdote and quickly spiraled into internet lore. During an interview with NBC (via The Guardian), the former president explained that Michelle Obama once tried to demonstrate how much restraint he has by joking that he ate the small helping of nuts. Former White House chef Sam Kass repeated this anecdote to The New York Times, but it didn't take long for the clarification that it was a joke to get stripped from the story as it made the rounds on the internet.
In reality, Barack's approach to food has always been far more relatable and down-to-earth. He's never followed strict or peculiar eating rules. Instead, his tastes showcase a fondness for comforting, satisfying food rooted in his Midwestern upbringing. Think Chicago deep-dish pizza, classic barbecue, Southern comfort dishes, and good old-fashioned burgers. While almonds may pop up here and there, there's no nightly almond quota. Probably the most controversial thing about Barack's diet is his steak preference, which he has openly discussed — medium-well is how he likes it cooked. So much for quirky diet myths; his real relationship with food is just about enjoying good meals without fuss or restriction.
From Chicago comfort food to White House favorites
Before he was president, Barack Obama was a familiar face on Chicago's food scene, even appearing on the local restaurant review show "Check, Please!," where he recommended his favorite spot, Dixie Kitchen & Bait Shop in Hyde Park. His culinary tastes span from casual comfort food like pizzas from Italian Fiesta Pizzeria to refined dining experiences at Spiaggia, reflecting a genuine appreciation for diverse flavors.
At the Obama White House, mornings typically started with a solid, protein-heavy breakfast of eggs, potatoes, and wheat toast, sometimes with fruit or bacon, a routine detailed in our favorite breakfasts of American presidents. This wholesome approach was influenced by Michelle Obama's healthy eating initiatives and the White House vegetable garden, which helped raise awareness about fresh produce. Coffee rarely featured in his routine, with Barack favoring water or green tea even on demanding days. When it comes to dessert, his love of pie — especially apple pie — is well documented, with White House pastry chef Bill Yosses earning the nickname "The Crustmaster" for his perfectly flaky creations. The first couple even had Yosses incorporate natural ingredients from the White House garden and beehives to balance flavor with health. These stories paint a picture of a man who values flavor, tradition, and balance, far beyond any almond-counting myths.