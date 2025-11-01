Does Drinking Carrot Juice Actually Give You A Natural Tan?

Sip enough carrot juice daily, and your skin might take on a soft golden hue — no sun required. The reason lies in beta-carotene, the orange pigment that gives carrots their color. When you consume large amounts, that pigment accumulates in the skin's outer layer, a harmless condition called carotenemia. Dermatologists explain that it can cause a yellow-orange tint, especially on the palms and soles, after several weeks of consistent intake.

The change isn't a tan, however, it's pigment, not melanin, and it fades once you cut back on carotenoid-rich foods. The shade you'll turn depends on your natural skin tone and how much you eat, so results vary from a faint warmth to a full-on tangerine tint. For a visible glow, dermatologists say you'd need steady intake for weeks: Think a small glass of carrot juice every day, not a single smoothie. Just keep it moderate, because while a natural sun-kissed glow-up is great, bright orange palms are harder to explain, and too much Vitamin A intake can be toxic.