The Kitchen Appliance You Should Never Buy Used
There are plenty of secondhand steals for the kitchen, but a used fridge isn't one of them. Appliance engineers warn that older refrigerator models are a hidden money drain, with aging compressors, worn seals, and inconsistent cooling that leads to food waste and higher utility bills. Many appliances, like refrigerators, come with uncertainty about lifespan and hidden damage, meaning even a spotless-looking fridge might die within months, leaving you to scramble to keep your food safe while you find a replacement.
Refrigerators in particular are difficult to assess secondhand, since you can't see how efficiently they cool or whether the compressor is on its last legs. A bargain upfront can lead to expensive headaches down the road. Even buying a new model doesn't always guarantee durability, as some kitchen appliances fail sooner than expected, especially after frequent use. And while it's tempting to snag a bargain online, the better strategy is knowing which items are worth buying secondhand, and which should never come through your kitchen door if they are already used.
Should you buy any kitchen appliances and tools secondhand?
Other appliances come with their own risks, just not to the same degree as refrigerators. Still, ovens and dishwashers depend on consistent heating elements and complex wiring that can wear down over time. Additionally, washing machines and other large appliances may look fine on the outside, but frequent use shortens their lifespan in ways that aren't visible at resale.
Electric tools like blenders, toasters, and air fryers often show no visible damage but come with wiring or motor issues that surface only after you plug them in. So when you're shopping second-hand, always make sure to ask important questions, like if it's in good condition, before you buy.
Avoiding used kitchen tools that are hard to inspect, test, or sanitize is key. Thrift store testing policies make things even murkier; you're often buying blind and aren't allowed to return. That's why certain appliances and kitchen tools are safer to buy new, especially when you consider the cost difference. For example, a hot air popcorn popper offers solid performance for little cost and none of the uncertainty that comes with worn-out heating coils. The safest secondhand bets are low-tech, durable, and easy to inspect. For everything else, steer clear of brands known for frequent breakdowns.