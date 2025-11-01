The Unexpected Topping Timothy Olyphant Puts On Ice Cream

Actor Timothy OIyphant has had his share of unique food-focused exploits throughout his life, like when his dog got into his stash of adult edibles (The dog was fine, thankfully). Fortunately, not all of them involve a health scare. This time around, we're on a much more pleasant subject — what Olyphant likes to put on his ice cream. It's one ingredient, a pantry staple, and probably something you have in your own kitchen right now: honey.

He revealed this tiny tidbit in an interview with Bon Appétit many years ago, and though it's a simple topping, the floral nature of the sticky stuff makes sense in that setting. When you enjoy honey on its own, it really is pretty complex, and paired with the also-intricate flavor of vanilla, you've got the co-mingling of a lot of tastes on your palate. Plus, you won't need to run out to the store to get anything extra, though I'm sure textural components like cereal or granola would make great mix-ins. But no need to overthink things. A drizzle of honey's a great addition on its own, and the best part is, it's one of those multipurpose ingredients that you can use in beverages, baking, and many other types of cooking.