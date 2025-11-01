Our Least Favorite Cheese Crackers Taste Chalky

Cheese crackers are a great snack to reach for if you want a handful of something savory, tangy, and crunchy, all in one bite. (Bonus points for being a huge hit with kids, too.) But just because they're an overall crowd pleaser doesn't mean every brand is built the same. In our ranking of eight types of cheese crackers, one brand clearly disappointed us. This was surprising, as it's a major organic brand that some of you are probably familiar with, but Annie's Organic Cheddar Bunnies left a lot to be desired.

Our taste tester wrote, "These are often the cheese crackers I gravitate toward when I want a snack but also want to feel like I'm being healthy. After a side-by-side taste test, though, I'm done lying to myself. Ultimately, these bunnies just don't stack up to the other options. The bunnies are much less crunchy than their competitors — which is ironic, since they taste like a product made by a crunchy hippie mom: natural, a bit chalky, slightly sweet."

Unfortunately, Annie's Organic Cheddar Bunnies just disappointed on all counts: crunch, savoriness, and, oddly enough, they're somehow chalky too. But hey, at least they're organic?