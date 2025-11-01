Our Least Favorite Cheese Crackers Taste Chalky
Cheese crackers are a great snack to reach for if you want a handful of something savory, tangy, and crunchy, all in one bite. (Bonus points for being a huge hit with kids, too.) But just because they're an overall crowd pleaser doesn't mean every brand is built the same. In our ranking of eight types of cheese crackers, one brand clearly disappointed us. This was surprising, as it's a major organic brand that some of you are probably familiar with, but Annie's Organic Cheddar Bunnies left a lot to be desired.
Our taste tester wrote, "These are often the cheese crackers I gravitate toward when I want a snack but also want to feel like I'm being healthy. After a side-by-side taste test, though, I'm done lying to myself. Ultimately, these bunnies just don't stack up to the other options. The bunnies are much less crunchy than their competitors — which is ironic, since they taste like a product made by a crunchy hippie mom: natural, a bit chalky, slightly sweet."
Unfortunately, Annie's Organic Cheddar Bunnies just disappointed on all counts: crunch, savoriness, and, oddly enough, they're somehow chalky too. But hey, at least they're organic?
Annie started another brand known for its cheesy flavor
It's somewhat surprising that Annie's falls flat in terms of flavor, because the founder of Annie's, Annie Withey, actually started the brand Smartfood — the brand known for its popular white cheddar popcorn (though lately, that seems to be notably less cheesy too). Smartfood was originally sold to Kraft in 1989, while the Annie's brand was sold to General Mills in 2014, so Withey doesn't actually have anything to do with the current situation of the products.
But Annie's product line is primarily known for its organic pasta, like its boxed organic macaroni and cheese, so maybe crackers aren't exactly the brand's strong suit? Well, unfortunately, when pitted against Kraft's blue box mac and cheese, we also preferred Kraft over Annie's organic version. Maybe cheesiness just isn't in Annie's wheelhouse, which could explain why Annie's Organic Cheddar Bunnies couldn't hold a candle to the competition — and the fact that it's organic shouldn't have been a knock, as Whole Foods' 365 organic house brand came in second. No matter what's up with its missing flavor and weird chalkiness, if you're a cheese cracker fanatic, Annie's Cheddar Bunnies are ones you should steer completely clear of, as we found that there are many better options out there.