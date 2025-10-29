Dark Spots On Your Potatoes? Here's What's Causing Them

Ah, the humble potato. As the hobbits once said, "Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew" — the possibilities are endless. All too often, though, you might see dark spots on your potatoes. Don't worry, they're harmless so the potato is still edible. Aptly called "blackspots," those black spots are just bruises from where the potato was injured any time between harvesting and getting stocked in grocery store bins.

When a potato is banged up, the cells inside get damaged. This triggers a reaction where a natural compound called tyrosine reacts with the potato's enzymes and oxygen from the air to produce melanin (yes, the same pigment found in human skin), which causes the discoloration. The bruise usually forms 24 to 72 hours after impact, which is why you might not notice it right away. When you're ready to prepare your bruised potato, all you need to do is cut out the spot.

What do you do when you use your peeler to remove a bruise only to reveal textured hole that looks like something shriveled up and died? This moldy-looking internal black spot is from a condition called fusarium, which can develop from an existing bruise. As with the aforementioned potato affliction, this condition does not render taters inedible or unsafe — you just need to cut them out.