This Unique Step Is Why Some Mezcal Tastes Smoky

Have you ever wondered why mezcal often has that intoxicating smoky flavor? It all comes down to one ancient step that's deeply rooted in Mexican tradition. Mezcal's signature smokiness arises from roasting the agave piñas, the hearts of the agave plant, in underground pits lined with volcanic rock and fueled by damp pine or oak wood. This ancestral method involves digging a pit, heating volcanic stones until they glow red-hot, and slow-roasting the agave on top for at least 12 hours.

The difference between agave spirits like mezcal and tequila, which is usually steamed in industrial ovens using modern machinery and sometimes blended with sugarcane distillate, is that mezcal is crafted through traditional, manual processes. This slow roasting triggers the Maillard reaction, caramelizing sugars and producing the complex smoky and earthy notes that define mezcal. The artisanal process likely preserves its terroir, so each region — and even each town — can create a mezcal with a distinct personality shaped by local traditions and the master distiller's craftsmanship.