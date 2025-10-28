What Is The Worst Brew To Use For Beer Cheese?

Think of the beer as a seasoning for the cheese dip, not the main event. Malty flavors complement cheese, especially if you're using a cheese like gouda, which has strong nutty notes. Opt for light, malty beers like pale ales. Bright, crisp flavors, like pilsners, complement sharp cheddars. Look for beers that you'd serve with savory foods: If a beer has strong caramel notes, it's probably not the best choice for beer cheese. Save the sweeter flavors for beer and pretzel caramel bars or breakfast stout muffins.

That said, don't worry too much about complex notes. Remember, the beer is secondary to the cheese, so you're going to lose any delicate nuance. If you're serving a light beer, you can use the same beer for your cheese. But you don't need to waste pricy imported stuff or funky craft beers on beer cheese. As long as the flavors you do want — the bright, crisp, or malty notes — are strong enough to shine through, you're good to go.

Dig in, and eat as much as you'd like. Beer cheese doesn't have enough alcohol to get you drunk, so you won't have to worry about a hangover. If you do end up with a hangover the next morning, it's from other indulgences.