Which Came First, A Martini With An Olive Or A Twist?

Some people enjoy a savory dirty martini with an olive, while others like the citrus notes provided by a martini with a twist. These are both seen as classic cocktails, but folks may wonder which of them is the most classic. That is to say, which came first? Some evidence may point to the twist, but the simple fact of the matter is — we're not sure.

To get an idea of why this is such an enigma, you first have to understand that we're still not certain where martinis themselves originated. Since the 1860s, there has been a brand of vermouth named Martini & Rossi, so it's often theorized that the drink is a variation of a Marguerite or another cocktail with that specific vermouth. The name may be even older than that, by some accounts. Late 1800s cocktail recipes that include gin and vermouth sometimes use citrus and olives, but the first ones that could be considered martinis sometimes do not. The oldest recipes currently on record that use the moniker "martini" do tend to mention lemon in some capacity, but not always. The history of these drinks is all so hazy that it's still a complicated question, but you can still get into the semantics to come up with a soft answer.