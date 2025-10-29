Are You Making This Rookie Mistake When Shopping At Aldi?
Aldi is famous for its high-quality products and affordable prices, and it has become one of America's most beloved grocery stores (if you're a newbie, stock up on these top must-have items). However, there's one ironic misstep that can cost you those hard-earned savings. When shopping at Aldi, it's imperative to bring your own grocery bags, because its stores don't provide plastic bags. Otherwise, you'll likely end up adding a few reusable bags to your cart and incurring a small but annoying bag fee.
Thankfully, the cost per bag is fairly inexpensive. At the time of publication, paper bags are $0.12 each, reusable bags are $0.79 each, and insulated reusable bags are $1.09 each. However, these costs add up quickly, especially if you need to purchase more than a few reusable bags. To avoid this mistake, bring your own bags every visit. I've found that it's helpful to leave reusable bags in the trunk of my car at all times just in case I need one.
Use the Aldi savers price for extra discounts
Bringing reusable bags is like barely scraping the tip of the savings iceberg at Aldi. One of the best and easiest strategies for earning extra savings at Aldi is to look for the special markdown tags. These items can be identified in the weekly ad by the "Price Drop" logo.
Deals can be found around the store, from produce and bakery goods to snack foods, dairy items, and frozen food favorites. Don't forget to check out the Aldi Aisle of Shame for special discounts on seasonal items. The savings add up quickly. However, Price Drops vary by store, so it's best to check your neighborhood Aldi (or flyer) to find the best deals near you.