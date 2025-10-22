Freak Out Your Friends This Halloween By Turning Red Velvet Cake Into Realistic Raw Meat

When hosting a Halloween party, one of the highlights is often how gross-looking (but good-tasting) you can make the food. From the classic cup of dirt with worms to spider-covered chocolate chip cookies, there are tons of spooky hors d'oeuvres you can concoct to delight your guests. If you're looking for an incredibly easy but effective option, you can make fake raw meat that's sweet and decadent to eat. All you need is some red velvet cake and a way to grind it up.

The simplest form of this party hack involves taking a whole red velvet cake with icing and mashing it up with your hands until it's the same texture and color throughout. This should be a deep pink or light maroon mixture, depending on how much frosting is included. Then, feed the mashed cake through a meat grinder with an extruder attachment onto a plate or dish. That's all there is to it.

What you'll end up with should look almost exactly like ground beef or minced hamburger meat, but will taste sweet and rich like red velvet cake. You can munch the soft, creamy paste in front of people for a gross-out reaction, or serve it to anyone daring enough to take a bite. This treat can also be used as a horror prop in case you're producing a play or movie in which someone consumes raw meat. Just be aware, the result looks so real it might be hard to convince your friends you haven't turned cannibal.