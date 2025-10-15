Here's What People Ate On Halloween Long Before Candy Reigned Supreme

Whenever Halloween rolls around, there's so much candy on store shelves that it's impossible to miss. Candy is certainly a quintessential part of the holiday now, but that wasn't always the case. While Halloween folklore does have a history of witches cooking and eating children, the actual original preferred treat was far less gruesome. Instead of candy, fruit and nuts — particularly apples and chestnuts — were a customary part of Halloween for hundreds of years.

The original popularity of apples and nuts came from spiritual beliefs by Celtic peoples 2,000 years ago during their festival called Samhain. Giving food to guests or the needy supposedly ensured prosperity for the coming year, so fruit and nuts were offered as gifts. As times changed, apples and cracked nuts hung around, becoming sweetened with sugar or dipped in toffee. These sugary and nutty confections gave Halloween a reputation as a time for sweets, even though candy wouldn't become popular until the 1900s.

As for why things changed, the emergence of mass-produced candy meant that giving out sweets was much easier and cheaper. By the end of World War II, the term "trick-or-treat" was becoming a steadfast part of the holiday, and apples and nuts fell out of favor. Of course, these foods still shape many of our traditions, even today.