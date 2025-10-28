The Old-School Tool That Makes Cleaning Hard-To-Remove Kitchen Grime A Breeze

You probably think of pumice stone as a product one uses to exfoliate crusty feet when sandal season rolls around, but this porous volcanic rock has serious cleaning power far beyond pedicures. In fact, it's one of the most underrated tools in your home cleaning arsenal, especially when it comes to scrubbing stubborn grime without a bunch of stinky, harsh chemicals. Note: There are all kinds of pumices for different surfaces, so don't try to use your foot pumice in place of a scouring stick or cleaning block.

Thanks to its gritty texture and natural abrasiveness, pumice can break through mineral deposits, baked-on food, and soap scum surprisingly well. The trick is knowing when (and where) to use it. Its extreme grit is obviously not for every surface, but it works wonders on the right ones. Pumie is one brand that's frequently recommended by experts, and its scouring stick comes in a two-pack on Amazon.

Pumice stones are wonderfully effective in the kitchen for scrubbing tough, baked-on grime from surfaces like oven racks, grill grates, and even casserole dishes. But don't go scrubbing the stone willy-nilly on any old surface. Never use pumice on plastic, fiberglass, or Teflon, because it can scratch or gouge delicate surfaces. And before you begin any cleaning, soak the pumice stone in water for a few minutes; this helps prevent scratching. Then, gently rub the stone against the stained area in small circles for best results.