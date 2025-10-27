The Old-School Laffy Taffy That Desperately Needs A Comeback

One of the most hands-down beloved candies of the 1990s and 2000s was Laffy Taffy. Originally produced by Beich's Candy Company before Nestlé purchased it for its Willy Wonka Candy Company line in 1984, it featured jokes you could read on every wrapper, a texture that somehow hovered between gooey and tooth-shattering, and provided complete satisfaction for your childhood sugar cravings. The Laffy Taffy flavor favored by many was watermelon, which came complete with tiny black candy seeds.

People absolutely loved this "stretchy and tangy" taffy, which featured a wild little monster on the packaging. The candy seeds added more texture and gave the candy a unique appearance. Even today, one Reddit user recalled, "There was just something about the crunch and flavor of the seeds that set this one apart for me," while another declared, "For one of these Laffy Taffy! I burn, I pine, I perish!" That burning nostalgia is probably so strong because this taffy was discontinued in the mid-2000s.

In 2018, Nestlé sold Laffy Taffy to the Italian chocolatier Ferrero SpA (which makes Nutella), which continues to produce watermelon-flavored Laffy Taffy — but without any seeds — through its American manufacturing outlet, Ferrara Candy. Any instances of the original, "seeded" version that were found after that were probably old stock slowly filtering through various businesses. As to why they vanished, the reason is an odd one.