The Cheap Chicken Dish From The '60s That's Not So Affordable Anymore

Few popular foods are as tricky to manage as chicken wings. You only get two per bird — four if you count the drum and the flat — and after years of shortages and price spikes, demand seems to have leveled out. Sure, you can get boneless wings, but nothing beats the primal, multisensory experience of picking up a chicken wing and gnawing it to the bone, finished with a lick of the fingers.

At restaurants across the country, what used to be a $6 bar basket now runs closer to $14. Toast's Menu Price Monitor shows the average wing order holding steady around that mark in 2025 — not soaring to 2021 levels, but never dropping back to the pre-pandemic prices, either. And it's not just the chicken. Everything that gets wings to the plate, from feed, oil, fuel, and labor, is driving the cost up.

Even as prices stay high, Americans aren't giving them up. Wing night might cost more than it used to, but now we're addicted and willing to pay for our favorite Super Bowl snack. The real debate is: flats, drums, or boneless?