How Come You Can't Buy Canned Broccoli Anywhere?

When you stock up on canned goods, maybe you've noticed that while you can get peas, corn, and just about any kind of bean, there's never any canned broccoli. Even with broccoli being a popular vegetable, its home will never be in the canned foods section. If you do ever happen to stumble upon it, broccoli is one canned food you should avoid at all costs. This isn't because the tree-shaped veggie wouldn't survive the process of canning — but just because it technically can be canned doesn't mean it should be.

When you preserve vegetables by canning, they need to be heated to a temperature hot enough to kill any microorganisms. Then, in the canning process, foods are heated to extreme temperatures once more to seal the container. When poor broccoli is subjected to that amount of high heat and moisture, it turns into a mush that resembles something that belongs in a "Goosebumps" book rather than an appetizing side dish.

If you could get past the texture of canned broccoli, you'd still be immensely let down by the new color, flavor, and smell. The canning process causes the broccoli to become discolored, changes the taste, and gives the vegetable an unpleasant odor. On top of all that, broccoli on its own is challenging to can safely because of the low levels of acid. This is why broccoli and other vegetables in the cruciferous family, like cauliflower and cabbage, aren't recommended for canning. For veggies like broccoli, you're better off finding another way to preserve them.