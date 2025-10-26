The Creamy Egg Wash Swap That Makes The Most Flavorful Schnitzel

If you only know schnitzel as the thing that Julie Andrews' Maria from "The Sound of Music" likes to eat with noodles, here's a primer. Schnitzel comes from Germany, where the word originally meant "shaving" or "chip." True to its meaning, schnitzel now refers to a thin slice of meat pounded into submission with a meat tenderizer. Schnitzel was traditionally made with veal; now just about any kind of meat will do. And, while schnitzel doesn't have to be breaded and fried, it's rare to find the meat served as-is.

If you've made fried chicken, you're familiar with the process: Dredge the meat in flour (ideally twice), dip it in egg, then coat it with bread crumbs. Traditional schnitzel is no different, but by ditching the dredge and swapping the egg for mayonnaise, you can up the flavor and improve the texture of the cutlet. Mayo haters, relax: This isn't a mayonnaise-forward dish. You're looking to add subtle depth, not full-frontal mayo flavor. Even if you love mayo, you'll want to keep it light. Too much can make your breading soggy, so wipe off any excess before rolling your schnitzel in crumbs. Folks who do want a stronger mayonnaise flavor can experiment with different brands. Japanese cult classic Kewpie is known for its umami punch, and beloved Southern brands Duke's and Blue Plate will please mayo fans, too. If you want to amp things up a notch, try mixing your mayo with mustard.