The Popular Pizza Chain With The Cheapest Chicken Wings

Once upon a time, when you called for pizza delivery, pizza was all that was available. Sure, maybe you could get garlic bread or salad, and possibly even a pasta dish or two, but there were no wings on the menu. Buffalo wings have been around since the 1960s (before that, the wing was often considered a throwaway item), but they didn't really go national until the '80s. It wasn't until the next decade, though, that pizza places started adding them to the menu. These days, just about every pizza chain worth its weight in marinara seems to have wings on the menu, even the pandemic-era Chuck E. Cheese ghost kitchen known as Pasqually's Pizza. Since pizza itself is pretty expensive these days, and adding wings to your order can come at a significant upcharge, The Takeout set out to find the cheapest pizza chain wings. Little Caesars, it turns out, is selling them for less than other chains.

Pasqually's is no more (quel surprise!), so we didn't take its wings into account, but instead looked at pizza chains with a presence in all 50 states, including Domino's, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Little Caesars. Domino's offers wings in a variety of flavors (here's how we ranked them), priced at $9.99 for eight pieces. (All figures are based on the charge at Milwaukee-area restaurants and may vary depending on location.) At Pizza Hut, boneless wings are $9.79 for eight, while bone-in wings are $11.99 for six. Papa John's sells ten boneless wings for $8.99, while eight of the bone-in kind cost $9.99. Eight bone-in wings at Little Caesars cost just $7.99, making it the best-priced nationwide chain.