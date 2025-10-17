Tyra Banks Has Everyone Online Wondering 'What In The World Is Hot Ice Cream?'

At The Takeout, we're no strangers to weird ice cream. We've seen everything from Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream to the bizarrely savory mayo ice cream sundae. Those may not sound appetizing, but at least they make sense. Hot ice cream, however, sounds like an oxymoron and seems impossible to visualize. All of this is to say that the celebrity and "America's Next Top Model" creator, Tyra Banks, has unveiled her "Hot Mama" hot ice cream, which she breaks down in an Instagram post.

Still dancing around exactly what this new product really is, the announcement spends more time explaining what it's not. Banks insists this isn't a latte, hot chocolate, or fried ice cream — and it doesn't seem to just be melted ice cream with better PR. Instead, Banks claims that she spent the past year working with her ice cream company, Smize & Dream, to innovate a liquid ice cream base that tastes good at hot temperatures. The early results were watery, but the final version is apparently thick, silky, and velvety, according to Banks.