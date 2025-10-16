Review: Taco Bell's Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito Doesn't Exactly Light Up The Taste Buds

Don't get too hyped when you go in for that first bite of Taco Bell's Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito, or disappointment may briefly set in. At first, it isn't spicy, or flavorfully hot, whatsoever, and actually kind of bland — just a mouthful of creamy sauce covered rice. But then the Flamin' Hot Fritos hit hard. Even in small pieces roughly the third of the size of a regular Frito, they maintain their crunch through all of the sauces, rice, and proteins as well as that wonderfully corny, oversalted Fritos taste. Only then does the heat arrive, attacking the back of the mouth and halfway down the throat.

Taco Bell's Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito is so weighed down by sauces that one could forget for a second that this isn't a vegetarian burrito. There's so much rice and so many condiments that it's reminiscent of Taco Bell's classic Seven-Layer Burrito, with the spice level turned up a notch and with some very welcome texture and crunch provided by the Flamin' Hot Fritos. The animal protein that comes as part of a standard build of the new burrito gets utterly lost. Grilling the whole thing is a solid idea, because it makes everything compact and of a singular unit. The cheese on the outside is a nice idea, but it adds little in the way of flavor.