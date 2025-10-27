How To Turn Leftover Pizza Crust Into An Ingredient A Lot Of Dishes Call For

There are two types of people in the world: those who eat their pizza crusts and those who don't. I fall into the first camp and am used to being offered people's barren crusts. I decline because it's too much bread at a time, but I feel guilty when the excess crusts slide into the trash. Not anymore, though, because leftover pizza crust can be transformed into an important pantry staple, with nary a crumb going to waste: breadcrumbs.

To make homemade breadcrumbs from pizza crust, you need to cut away any leftover sauce or baked-on cheese so you're left with just the crust. Then cut it into chunks and throw those in a food processor or blender. The amount of pulses you do depends on how big and thick you want your breadcrumbs to be — longer grind time means finer breadcrumbs. Toss them in some olive oil and any seasonings you want (optional) before spreading them out on a sheet pan and baking at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 to 20 minutes to dry out. Remember to mix them halfway through so they toast evenly.

While these pizza crust breadcrumbs won't be successful in recipes that specifically call for panko breadcrumbs (yes, there's a difference), you can use them however you'd normally use breadcrumbs, like in meatballs or on top of salads. If you don't have a need for breadcrumbs but do for croutons, prepare them the same way, just don't pulverize them and tack on a few more minutes to their baking time.