How To Cut Down The Cooking Time Of Chicken Parm Using An Iconic Frozen Favorite

Chicken parm is a great crowd pleaser for all ages as a family-style dinner. Juicy chicken, crispy breading, gooey cheese, and tangy tomato sauce — what's not to love? Well, chicken parmesan can be time-consuming to construct and certainly takes a while in the oven. For those who are busy with big families or particularly tired after work, cooking this tasty dish can be more hassle than it's worth. So, instead of making it from scratch, take an easier route and use chicken nuggets as your protein base.

Wait, don't click away, hear us out! It's not as weird as it sounds, and it tastes amazing. It's not traditional, but it's one trick that can get picky kids to try new foods and will cut way down on your dinner cooking time. Because nuggets are fairly thin, they cook in less than 15 minutes in an oven, microwave, or even an air fryer (a non-traditional chicken parm cooking method). Skip the breading entirely, add cheese and sauce, and dinner's practically done. Sure, it's not as fancy as something you could make entirely from scratch, but it is fun and gives you more hours in your evening to relax.