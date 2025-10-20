The Vegetable That Might Help You Avoid Burning Food On The Stove

Maintaining oil temperature and keeping food from burning while deep-frying is tricky. Certain dishes, like latkes, require a special touch that's learned over time, but even then, hot oil can be fickle. If you're seeking a nice, golden fry without dirtying your oil with burnt particles, you might want to try this old-school hack. The secret ingredient is something you might currently have in your vegetable drawer: a carrot.

Just add a whole, unpeeled carrot to heated oil and let it sit there while you cook your french fries, breaded fish, or tempura veggies. Your oil will stay clean and clear longer, and its temperature won't fluctuate as much. You'll end up with beautifully fried dishes without having to constantly micromanage the pan. Because it's still clean, you can reuse the frying oil for future culinary endeavors. Once you're done, toss the carrot instead of eating it, as it won't taste very good.

Numerous Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit users have tried out this hack, only to find that it works spectacularly. As one Reddit user wrote, "It absolutely works! Your food tastes better, too. I do it every year when I make latkes." Some people, however, are still left wondering how a simple carrot can perform such magic.