Hot Honey Bacon Is Finally Coming To Stores - But Here's How You Can Make It At Home
Sweet and salty are a power couple, and this flavor match is exemplified perfectly with candied bacon. Perhaps realizing that the world is hungry for this combination, Mike's Hot Honey teamed up with Smithfield to bring us hot honey-infused bacon. With a little bit of spicy, a little bit of sweet, and all that bacon-y goodness, this is one collab that's stirring up quite a bit of excitement. Smithfield debuted the bacon with a surprise event in Times Square on October 1, 2025, and the reactions to the product's release were largely positive. You can find this limited-time crossover at Publix, Kroger, Meijer, and many other big-name grocery stores.
Of course, if you find the shelves bare, that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Just make your own hot honey bacon! Selecting the best cut of bacon for candying is key, but after that, the method is achingly simple. Cook slices of smoked thick-cut bacon at 400 degrees Fahrenheit in a single layer in the oven until partially cooked through. Brush it all over with warmed hot honey from your brand of choice, such as Mike's Hot Honey, Extra Hot, or Bees Knees Spicy Honey. You can also opt to make your own hot honey from scratch if you want to get extra fancy. Continue cooking until it becomes crispy and candied. You can do a second coating of the honey if you really want to get it well glazed. Alternatively, add some hot honey to the bacon before cooking, but be careful not to let it burn.
Why bacon and hot honey are so delicious together
It's true that Mike's Hot Honey is everywhere nowadays, but that's hardly a bad thing. Other brands have experimented with adding hot honey to bacon products in the past with success, including McDonald's and Dunkin'. This is because honey and bacon are a heavenly flavor combo backed by science.
You might be surprised to learn that honey is actually slightly acidic, so even though it is sweet, it still balances fattiness. When honey is cooked, it has a caramelizing effect, which goes well with the browning of the fats in bacon. These reactions build on each other to amplify the richness in the meat. Most of all, the sweetness balances strong flavors, such as the spiciness in hot honey and the salty savoriness of the bacon. When bacon candied with hot honey hits the palate, it results in deep flavors that work in harmony with each other.
When you make your own hot honey bacon, it can also be used in harmony with other dishes. Add some slices to a charcuterie board and snack on it with a glass of riesling, or spruce up breakfast by draping it across pancakes and waffles. Add a little maple syrup to the hot honey for more earthy and caramel notes that go with salads and steaks alike. Put hot honey bacon on pizzas for savory notes or on cinnamon rolls to add smokiness to the sweetness. If you want to try the Smithfield version, you have until the end of the fall to snatch up this salty-sweet treat, but otherwise, you can prepare it yourself all year round.