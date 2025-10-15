Hot Honey Bacon Is Finally Coming To Stores - But Here's How You Can Make It At Home

It's true that Mike's Hot Honey is everywhere nowadays, but that's hardly a bad thing. Other brands have experimented with adding hot honey to bacon products in the past with success, including McDonald's and Dunkin'. This is because honey and bacon are a heavenly flavor combo backed by science.

You might be surprised to learn that honey is actually slightly acidic, so even though it is sweet, it still balances fattiness. When honey is cooked, it has a caramelizing effect, which goes well with the browning of the fats in bacon. These reactions build on each other to amplify the richness in the meat. Most of all, the sweetness balances strong flavors, such as the spiciness in hot honey and the salty savoriness of the bacon. When bacon candied with hot honey hits the palate, it results in deep flavors that work in harmony with each other.

When you make your own hot honey bacon, it can also be used in harmony with other dishes. Add some slices to a charcuterie board and snack on it with a glass of riesling, or spruce up breakfast by draping it across pancakes and waffles. Add a little maple syrup to the hot honey for more earthy and caramel notes that go with salads and steaks alike. Put hot honey bacon on pizzas for savory notes or on cinnamon rolls to add smokiness to the sweetness. If you want to try the Smithfield version, you have until the end of the fall to snatch up this salty-sweet treat, but otherwise, you can prepare it yourself all year round.