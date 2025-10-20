This Is What Made IHOP's Original Menu International

It's an awfully lofty-sounding title for what's essentially a diner, isn't it? "International House of Pancakes." It sounds like what they'd call a cafe in the basement of the United Nations building. What makes it even stranger is that there's not really much that's "international" about IHOP's menu, at least not to modern eyes. Although there are locations in 14 different countries, these restaurants don't offer anything more esoteric than crepes, Belgian waffles, and mediocre pancake tacos. Well, it just goes to show how far we've come: when IHOP first opened, its offerings were, in fact, a good deal more exotic than what other diners had to offer, as with "Kauai Coconut" and offerings from Persia and Tahiti, which is how it got its name. (Apparently, some people don't even know what IHOP stands for in the first place — open the schools!)

You might not associate the food at IHOP with haute cuisine, but founder Al Lapin enlisted the help of a chef who trained at the legendary Cordon Bleu culinary school to develop recipes from around the world. Well, we say "around the world," but as with most foreign culture consumed by midcentury Americans, it was ultimately pretty Americanized. They were not serving blinis from Russia, kropser from Finland, or beghrir from Morocco — they were serving regular American pancakes with a couple of exotic ingredients. Still, if you had never been to Kauai or eaten a coconut, you would probably be pretty awestruck by "Kauai Coconut" pancakes.