You Can Play Your Favorite Old-School Video Games At This Themed Philadelphia Bar
There's an obvious harmony between imbibing, entertainment, and comfort foods — in Philadelphia, you can consume all three in one place. Barcade is self-explanatory: It's an arcade bar. With nine locations across the country, two of which are in Philadelphia, Barcade offers 40 to 75 vintage video games in each of its locations. To pair with nostalgic games such as Donkey Kong, Frogger, Galaga, and Ms. Pac-Man, each Barcade location tenders a full bar and kitchen with clever cocktails, craft spirits, and timeless pub foods with a creative twist. By combining classic video games with contemporary food and drink, Barcade caters to all age demographics.
The synthesis of the rise in social media and the pandemic has yielded a desire for more social interaction, yet people want to feel a pull and reason to go out and achieve that yearned-for socialization. Arcade bars like Barcade achieve this seamlessly as a part of the larger idea of experiential dining. Experiential dining refers to themed environments, interactive experiences, and multisensory engagement; a market sector which has taken off over the last few years. By engaging all five senses, experiential dining directs its attention to how going out makes you feel, think, and connect rather than just what you're eating and the quality of service you receive.
Barcade praises itself for being one of the first in the revolution of arcade bars throughout the country, but its competitors differentiate themselves in atmosphere and the entertainment offered. Barcade is known its vintage-style video games while many other venues focus on more modern games.
Experiential dining is on the rise
It's no secret that Gen Z values experiences more than things, which is one reason why places such as Barcade have gained such traction. Barcade specifically bridges the gap between generations by offering a fun, lively experience young patrons crave as well as video games old patrons remember fondly. By becoming a hub for community growth, Barcade provides adventure and whimsy with every visit.
The Philadelphia community is fiercely connected through city pride. As someone originally from Philadelphia, I would imagine Barcade's two locations there fortifies the community bond. Even on the Philadelphia Reddit page, a user responded to another — presumably one they have never met — saying they'd join them at Barcade if they ever wanted a friend to play with.
Arcade bars are only one facet of experiential dining, though. Some other examples of experiential dining include themed speakeasies, cliffside restaurants, and (my personal favorite) cat cafes; but arcade bars continue to gain traction across the country. While Barcade is primarily centralized on the East coast, some arcade bars on the West Coast include Player One, Walt's Bar, Two Bit Circus, and Lucky Strike. Several of these venues focus their attention on country themes or bowling, but none give off nostalgia like Barcade. Each Barcade location differs slightly in what video games are offered and on what the food and cocktail menus carry. For example, while both Philly locations offer Spicy Jawn and Rose Blood cocktails, they each have their own cocktails and finger foods which are sure to delight your taste buds while you tire-out your thumbs.