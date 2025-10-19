The Los Angeles Restaurant Where Orson Welles Ate Lunch Almost Every Day

Los Angeles has no shortage of decadent, elevated restaurants, many of which are (allegedly) the originators of now-classic dishes, such as the Cobb salad from the Brown Derby. However, one restaurant truly served as the hub of L.A. celebrity life: Ma Maison. Luckily, you won't have to read about celebrity eating habits here. Ma Maison was founded in 1973 by a French restaurateur, with backing from the likes of Gene Kelly. In 1975, Wolfgang Puck of canned soup fame (and you know, Spago) joined the team.

A French restaurant using fresh, farm-to-table ingredients in L.A. might seem commonplace now, but in the mid-1970s, such a thing was rare. Before Puck joined the team, Ma Maison served uninspired dishes such as beef belly and canned sardines. The decor had rubber duck lighting — even Gordon Ramsay couldn't have saved these "Kitchen Nightmares."

When Puck joined the team, everything changed. He personally drove around to farms between L.A. and San Diego to find the best produce, and in the process, overhauled the menu to display the produce California is now known for. Puck's mash of French technique (lamb tenderloin with Roquefort sauce, anyone?) and California vibes proved to be a hit — especially with filmmaker Orson Welles. He ate at Ma Maison constantly, so much so that Puck used him as a test subject for new dishes.