The Deceptively Simple Soup Gordon Ramsay Once Cooked For Anthony Bourdain

Before Gordon Ramsay shot to international fame with his TV show "Hell's Kitchen" in the mid-2000s, he was a celebrated British chef with a namesake London restaurant. Anthony Bourdain visited Gordon Ramsay Restaurant in 2002 for his first food travel TV series, "A Cook's Tour," launched by Food Network that year as Bourdain's own career had begun taking off. He raved in the episode about the food he ate that was cooked by Ramsay, including consommé, a classic French soup that's deceptively simple.

Bourdain's meal began with a ham hock terrine and the chilled consommé with caviar. Consommé is a seemingly simple, clear soup that actually requires a finicky process to prepare. That's why it's one of the fine-dining dishes some chefs believe you should leave to the professionals. After tasting Ramsay's consommé, Bourdain said during the episode, "It's a pain in the ass to make a great consommé, but Gordon's done it," calling it "really, really, really extraordinary." The rest of his meal included lobster ravioli, shin of beef with foie gras, and wild strawberry gelée with ice cream.

Bourdain doesn't reveal during the show what kind of consommé he had. But while there are some foods Ramsay avoids at all costs, he's said one of the things he'd want to eat at his last meal is caviar with cold tomato consommé. He also served tomato consommé with caviar at a high-stakes 2000 dinner for then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair and visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin. So we can guess it might have been tomato consommé that Bourdain enjoyed so much.