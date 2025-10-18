The State Most Interested In Vegan Food Isn't California

Ah, yes, the vegan diet. The bane of many Americans, the target of so much ire and so many jokes. Yes, people really do hate vegans. Perhaps because being vegan is actually freaking expensive. There's also the perception that vegan food sucks, when maybe a lot of people just suck at making it. It's also associated with hippies, urban hipsters, and, worst of all, California. But unlike Joni Mitchell, very few people are that state's biggest fan. So it might actually be surprising to learn that Nevada has been ranked number one as the most vegan state. Well, it's the state that's most interested in vegan food.

KCR Radio Station, San Diego State University's radio station, shared a study that used internet search traffic as its main metric, pushing Nevada to the number one spot of all 50 states in the country. However, Nevada still has very high rankings when also looking at the number of vegan restaurants, the number of animal welfare groups, and vegan meetup groups.

While the state home to Sin City might never strike someone as vegan-friendly, Nevada does have some incredibly high tourist rates. By their own estimate, around 52 million people visited Nevada in 2024. It makes some sense why they would have fairly high internet search traffic for vegan-friendly restaurants.