The Canned Ingredient That Makes Hamburger Helper Surprisingly Delicious

When you're searching for a quick boxed meal, there are so many more options than Kraft Dinner. In particular, you can fall back on an old classic: Hamburger Helper. This boxed pasta includes a packet of powder that turns into a thick, cheesy sauce when mixed with milk and cooked ground beef. The result is a filling dish that really sticks to the ribcage on cold winter days. However, you can bump up the fresh flavor a notch with the simple addition of some Ro-Tel canned tomatoes with chilis.

These canned tomatoes and chiles come in several varieties, ranging from mild to "Xtra Hot," and can be found in most grocery stores. This is hardly a new hack, but it's an inexpensive and easy one that the internet has come to adore. When discussing this trick, one Reddit user said "my grandma used to do this, along with a can of mixed veggies," while another Reddit user said "those Ro-Tel tomatoes add a flavorful and spicy kick to them." With most Ro-Tel costing less than $1.50 per can, you can add plenty of spicy, tangy goodness to your easy dinner without breaking the bank.