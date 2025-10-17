Tortellini are no ordinary noodles; they're actually filled dumplings similar to ravioli. They're often boiled, although the cellblock chefs of Indiana's Westville Correctional Facility were able to prepare them in a microwave. Restaurateur Anthony Scotto Jr. of Avenue T Hospitality Group, however, suggests another way to cook tortellini that can be totally transformative. Scotto is the owner of the Nashville, Tennessee, restaurants Luogo and Pelato, and in his professional opinion, pan frying is the way to go.

"Pan frying with a little olive oil in a sauté pan brings out the flavors of the pasta and provides a slight crunch as a textural element. The char brings out the sweetness of tomato sauces and further renders [and] concentrates it," he explains. The best way to pan fry fresh tortellini, he tells us, is to coat the bottom of a pan with olive oil (not too much, though, lest the end product turn out greasy). The tortellini should be turned and tossed until all of the pieces are a little bit crunchy, but not burned. This method will also work for frozen and pre-cooked tortellini, since, as Scotto points out, "Pan frying is the best way to reheat things that are prone to getting mushy." He also feels it helps to amplify the taste, telling us, "The flavors that come out of the pasta ... when [it is] pan fried [are] to die for."