Give Root Beer A Boozy Upgrade With This Creamy Ingredient

On a hot summer's afternoon, there's nothing quite like an ice-cold root beer to help you beat the heat. It's been around for hundreds of years, and indigenous Americans have used a version of it as a medicine and refreshment since before modern records. Nowadays, this sassafras-based soda is a favorite of children and adults alike, especially at burger joints and diners. Root beer also makes an ideal mixer for your next party drink, especially if you're up for trying a truly unique ingredient: bourbon cream.

Root beer may have started as a non-alcoholic cocktail alternative, but that doesn't mean it has to stay that way. You can add rum, vodka, whiskey, and other liquors to it for tasty botanical cocktails, but bourbon cream gives a smooth, vanilla touch that offsets the spicy herbal flavor root beer already has, while creating a soft, warm burn going down. This makes it good for both cold and hot weather, while harkening back to one of the all-time beverage greats, the root beer float.