Elevate Breakfast With This 2-Ingredient Spread That's Perfect For Waffles
A filling and luxurious breakfast can feature many things, including fluffy, crunchy waffles. And when it comes to going the extra mile while making crispy waffles, your toppings have everything to do with whether or not you stick the landing. You can make any number of unique waffle combinations, depending on whether you prefer fruit, whipped cream, or classic maple syrup. And if you're a big peanut fan and want to add that to your breakfast vibe, you can use a smear or drizzle of maple syrup peanut butter on top of your waffles.
This syrup is not only one surefire way to satisfy your peanut butter cravings, but also makes your breakfast all the more decadent. Best of all, you only need two ingredients to achieve this luxurious spread — peanut butter and maple syrup. While any variety of peanut butter will work in this recipe, natural peanut butter with a creamy consistency works best. You also should select real maple syrup, so check to ensure the bottle you buy isn't just maple-flavored corn syrup. Once you have those, either mix the syrup by hand or put both in a food processor and blend until smooth. If you want to make extra sure it's all incorporated, heat the two components in a saucepan on the stove while mixing. That's all it takes to achieve this flavorful condiment.
Peanut butter maple syrup takes your breakfasts up a notch
The flavors of maple and peanuts are a match made in heaven. The rich nuttiness blends well with the earthy sweetness of the syrup. The flavors are even more intense if you make your peanut butter from scratch. It's a thick enough mixture that it will fill the waffle pockets without soaking through and making them soggy. You can also pair it with bananas or strawberries if you need to brighten up the sweet notes, or you can elevate the mixture with extra sugar, milk, or vanilla, but those aren't necessary for a tasty result. Place the syrup in an airtight container when you're done making it, so you can store the mixture in the refrigerator for up to three months. This also allows you to add maple syrup to every meal for weeks at a time.
As far as how you apply the sauce to your waffles, the specifics are dealer's choice. This sauce is best on homemade waffles, but if you decide to go with pre-made, ensure you pick the best frozen waffles available. If you'd rather use the spread for things other than breakfast items, consider applying it to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. You can use it as a drizzle over sliced apples, to top oatmeal, or with ice cream. Dress chicken skewers with it for a twist on an Asian peanut dish. Whether it's to offset a savory flavor or pump up sugary confections, this spread offers an easy upgrade to your cooking.