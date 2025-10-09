Elevate Breakfast With This 2-Ingredient Spread That's Perfect For Waffles

A filling and luxurious breakfast can feature many things, including fluffy, crunchy waffles. And when it comes to going the extra mile while making crispy waffles, your toppings have everything to do with whether or not you stick the landing. You can make any number of unique waffle combinations, depending on whether you prefer fruit, whipped cream, or classic maple syrup. And if you're a big peanut fan and want to add that to your breakfast vibe, you can use a smear or drizzle of maple syrup peanut butter on top of your waffles.

This syrup is not only one surefire way to satisfy your peanut butter cravings, but also makes your breakfast all the more decadent. Best of all, you only need two ingredients to achieve this luxurious spread — peanut butter and maple syrup. While any variety of peanut butter will work in this recipe, natural peanut butter with a creamy consistency works best. You also should select real maple syrup, so check to ensure the bottle you buy isn't just maple-flavored corn syrup. Once you have those, either mix the syrup by hand or put both in a food processor and blend until smooth. If you want to make extra sure it's all incorporated, heat the two components in a saucepan on the stove while mixing. That's all it takes to achieve this flavorful condiment.