You Might Want To Think Twice Before Ordering A Taco Salad At A Mexican Restaurant

Some may feel that the taco salad is ready for a comeback, but it would be nice if it did so in a different form. In the meantime, there are bound to be healthier options on the menu at any Mexican restaurant you frequent. The number one rule is to pass on anything fried. It's also best to pick a lean protein such as grilled chicken or black beans rather than something fattier like ground beef. Salads aren't an automatic "no," but choose one without a fried tortilla topping (or bowl), or ask for the tortilla strips and any creamy dressings to be served on the side. That way, you can mix a little bit of the dressing with a few packets of salsa to make a flavorful dressing that's lower in fat and calories.

At Taco Bell, the cantina chicken bowl makes a healthier taco salad substitute, since it has just 530 calories and 24 grams of fat. If you're not married to meat, you can also order a veggie bowl with just 410 calories and 20 fat grams. El Pollo Loco's double chicken avocado salad is a lighter alternative to the chain's tostada salad, with just 430 calories and 20 fat grams, and it's advertised as keto-friendly, too. The basic Baja ensalada at Baja Fresh has only 110 calories and 4 fat grams, and adding chicken and cilantro ranch dressing brings you to just 350 calories and 20 fat grams. That's only a little bit over the amounts found in Taco Bell's mini taco salad, but this full-size salad makes a far more satisfying meal.