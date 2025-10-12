Why You Shouldn't Bother Ordering Chicken Alfredo At Domino's

If your crew is ordering Domino's and you're not in the mood for pizza, Domino's serves alternate entrees like salads, sandwiches, and pasta. Pasta at a fast-food pizza chain might sound dicey, which is why we once ranked all of Domino's hot pasta options to see how they fared. One of the pasta items was a sheer dud — and while the pasta options have changed since we originally wrote the piece (there's now some new mac and cheese bowls), the pasta we considered the least appetizing is still on the menu.

That would be the chicken alfredo. Our taste tester wrote, "This white sauce is all thickener and very little cheese, a coagulated mess without much flavor. It doesn't taste like parmesan, Romano cheese, black pepper, or even garlic, four things a good Alfredo sauce should have. Instead, the flavor is only thickened milk."

One other problem (that also bogs all the pasta options down) is the texture of the pasta, as it's clearly overcooked. The chicken isn't exactly of the highest quality either, which continues to drag down any appeal. If you're going to get pasta from Domino's, we highly recommend you skip the chicken alfredo and get anything else.