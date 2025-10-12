Why You Shouldn't Bother Ordering Chicken Alfredo At Domino's
If your crew is ordering Domino's and you're not in the mood for pizza, Domino's serves alternate entrees like salads, sandwiches, and pasta. Pasta at a fast-food pizza chain might sound dicey, which is why we once ranked all of Domino's hot pasta options to see how they fared. One of the pasta items was a sheer dud — and while the pasta options have changed since we originally wrote the piece (there's now some new mac and cheese bowls), the pasta we considered the least appetizing is still on the menu.
That would be the chicken alfredo. Our taste tester wrote, "This white sauce is all thickener and very little cheese, a coagulated mess without much flavor. It doesn't taste like parmesan, Romano cheese, black pepper, or even garlic, four things a good Alfredo sauce should have. Instead, the flavor is only thickened milk."
One other problem (that also bogs all the pasta options down) is the texture of the pasta, as it's clearly overcooked. The chicken isn't exactly of the highest quality either, which continues to drag down any appeal. If you're going to get pasta from Domino's, we highly recommend you skip the chicken alfredo and get anything else.
It doesn't take much to make your own alfredo sauce
If you're getting Domino's, it might be wisest to just stick to the pizza, but as long as you have cream, butter, and grated parmesan at home, you can easily make your own alfredo sauce for pasta. (I do grudgingly admit it's way easier to have someone deliver dinner to you, however.) The original Italian version, called fettuccine al burro, is even simpler, only requiring butter, parmesan, and a bit of reserved pasta water to create an emulsified pasta sauce.
We also have our own mock alfredo sauce recipe involving a bechamel-like base, along with a few secret ingredients (which may or may not include cream cheese, or Boursin if you're feeling frisky), which works perfectly well for another quick weeknight dinner. Considering Alfredo sauce barely requires any ingredients, at least it's not a hassle to make if you're craving it. Even though all these options do involve cooking for yourself, we only recommend them because Domino's chicken alfredo is so lacking. And hey, if you really do want chicken alfredo, you can custom-build your own pizza with those toppings; at least that way you know you're definitely not getting mushy pasta.