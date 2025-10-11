The Oddly Specific Reason Big Lots Was Sued Because Of Its Coffee

For those of us not numerically inclined, mandatory math classes may have seemed like torture, and the truth is, you probably won't be using a lot of advanced algebra or trigonometry in your day-to-day life once you graduate. Basic math skills, however, are pretty necessary, since the ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide will help you order a bigger, juicier burger (hint: ⅓ pound is more than ¼ pound) and also figure out whether you're being overcharged for the always-unpopular automatic gratuity, which has been known to happen. In the case of one unhappy Big Lots customer, the ability to calculate even led to a lawsuit. They did the coffee math and found it wasn't mathing.

The customer alleged that a 24-ounce canister of Fresh Finds 100% Arabica medium-dark roast Colombian coffee could only make 152 cups' worth, despite the label clearly stating that the amount of coffee contained therein could make 210 servings using one tablespoon per six ounces of water. One to two tablespoons for a six-ounce serving is considered the best ratio of coffee grounds to water, you see. Since 152 is just 72% of 210, that leaves 28%, or almost one-third, of the coffee unaccounted for, according to the lawsuit. The 2023 legal suit was intended as a class action, so individual payouts would have depended on the total number of people who claimed to have been affected. As it turned out, though, no one collected a dime.