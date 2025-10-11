This Everyday Kitchen Item Can Help Shape Gnocchi Into Perfect Pillows

Gnocchi is a very straightforward pasta to make by hand, often consisting of only three or four ingredients. There can be even fewer if you do a plant-based gnocchi without egg. When it comes to making gnocchi, without eggs or with them, you'll generally get a better end result if you use a fork. And no, not just for mixing the ingredients. A simple everyday dinner fork can be used to roll and shape the gnocchi with traditional ridges, and it only takes a little practice.

While the technique can feel awkward at first, getting used to it will give you the most well-shaped pillow with a very pleasant texture. After you mix, knead, roll out, and cut your dough, take the individual pieces and place them on a fork with the tines placed down on your work surface. With a finger, (the thumb is the easiest to use), press down on the dough and roll it across the tines, parallel with them. You want the dough to roll in upon itself, resulting in a bunch of defined ridges all the way around the outside. Boil them after resting or right away for only a few minutes, and you've got homemade pasta. If you do it right, you'll end up with soft, delicious gnocchi featuring rows of indents like you'd see in restaurants or on grocery store shelves. Once you get the hang of this simple pasta skill, you'll never have to boil store-bought gnocchi again.