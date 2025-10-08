Before you get your smoothie on, there are some important things you need to keep in mind. First of all, you should never blend ice in mason jars. They are not built to stand up to such strenuous jobs, so they may break if you put them under that amount of stress. You should also avoid blending hot ingredients, as the pressure can make them explode. To check for leaks before you try this hack, pour some water into the jar and then try attaching it. That way, if there isn't a good seal, you just get a little wetness on your kitchen floor, not a sticky fruit mess.

Once you get those safety precautions squared away, the smoothie world is pretty much your oyster. To add some protein to your diet, don't be afraid to include a spoonful of peanut butter in the mix. If you need more grains and fiber, throw in some oats or flaxseed. Go wild with frozen or fresh berries, and experiment with different liquids, although orange juice is a great, tangy standby. You can add Tajin for a sweet and sour zest in summer smoothies. For extra greens in your diet, add some spinach, kale, or avocado. You can even prep ingredients in the jars in advance and keep them in your fridge. Then, just blend whatever jar you're feeling that day for extra saved time.