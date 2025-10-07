Forget Unlimited Breadsticks, This Connecticut Restaurant Is Serving Up Unlimited Pickles
A common, long-running myth is that pregnant people crave pickles and ice cream. While there can certainly be some cravings that go along with pregnancy, there's no proof that pickles and ice cream are common ones. Pregnant or not, when a pickle craving hits, it can really hit hard. There is good news, though. As it turns out, offering free pickles with any order is somewhat of a deli tradition, or at least it was, back in the day. Even today, when you can pay $ 20 or more for a burger with no fries, some delis still uphold the tradition of offering free pickles. One of them is Rein's Deli in Vernon, Connecticut.
Rein's is a classic old-school American Jewish deli, offering chopped liver, gefilte fish, knishes, kugel, potato pancakes, and more kinds of herring than you can shake a hook at. The menu also features a number of kosher dishes helpfully marked with a tiny pickle, including pastrami, reuben, and salami sandwiches. Dessert options include rugelach (the mini pastries you can never eat just one of), New York-style cheesecake, tapioca pudding, and yes, even ice cream. Whatever you order, it'll come with complementary kosher half-sour pickles. All you can eat, even — such a deal! Or rather, a real metsiye.
These other delis also offer free pickles with purchase
It's not unusual to get a pickle served with a deli sandwich, and a kosher pickle spear is also an integral part of the toppings on a Chicago-style hot dog (it's placed right at the end). If you're looking for another all-you-can-eat pickle pig-out opportunity, such as the one offered by Rein's Deli, however, your options may be more limited. But they do exist. At the aptly named Pickles Deli in Newbury Park, California, your sandwich comes with unlimited refills not only on pickles, but also on bagel chips and ranch dressing. (Kind of a deli-ish spin on free chips and salsa.) Ben's Kosher Delicatessen, a mini-chain with three locations on Long Island and outposts in Queens and Boca Raton, also offers all the pickles you care to consume.
For the real deal (or should we say "dill"?), however, you might want to make a pickle pilgrimage to Mikey & Mel's Deli in Washington, DC, or the one in Fulton, Maryland. Both locations feature a self-serve pickle bar with more than ten types of pickles, both whole and sliced. Once again, there are no limits, so you can help yourself to as many as you like.