A common, long-running myth is that pregnant people crave pickles and ice cream. While there can certainly be some cravings that go along with pregnancy, there's no proof that pickles and ice cream are common ones. Pregnant or not, when a pickle craving hits, it can really hit hard. There is good news, though. As it turns out, offering free pickles with any order is somewhat of a deli tradition, or at least it was, back in the day. Even today, when you can pay $ 20 or more for a burger with no fries, some delis still uphold the tradition of offering free pickles. One of them is Rein's Deli in Vernon, Connecticut.

Rein's is a classic old-school American Jewish deli, offering chopped liver, gefilte fish, knishes, kugel, potato pancakes, and more kinds of herring than you can shake a hook at. The menu also features a number of kosher dishes helpfully marked with a tiny pickle, including pastrami, reuben, and salami sandwiches. Dessert options include rugelach (the mini pastries you can never eat just one of), New York-style cheesecake, tapioca pudding, and yes, even ice cream. Whatever you order, it'll come with complementary kosher half-sour pickles. All you can eat, even — such a deal! Or rather, a real metsiye.