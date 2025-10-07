No Flour, No Problem — These Cookies Only Require 3 Ingredients

Who knew you could make delicious, well-balanced cookies with just three ingredients, which don't include flour or eggs? Making cookies with just oats, bananas, and a nut butter mimics the traditionally long ingredient list that many cookies have.

The oats contribute to the cookies' texture. Rolled and quick oats both work for this recipe, but the onus is on you to decide which type to use. Rolled oats have a mild flavor and soft texture, while quick oats take less time to cook. The banana naturally sweetens the cookie, binds the ingredients together, and softens the oats. The bananas should be very ripe and mashed well. While many recipes call for almond butter, other nut butters like peanut butter or cashew butter can be used as well. The nut butter brings the fat, binds the oats, and offers a chewy texture and rich flavor.

The cookies only need about 10 minutes in the oven, and the end result is delightful. While these cookies are praised for having such minimal ingredients, you can also add your own mix-ins. Spices like cinnamon offer diverse flavors, while chocolate chips, dried fruit, or nuts can elevate the cookie's flavor as well. If bananas aren't your favorite, other fruits can supply the same level of sweetness. And if minimal-ingredient cookies are your niche, there are tons of other combinations to try (all of which don't include flour or eggs).