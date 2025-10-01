The Old School Dinner Shortcut That's Making A Major Comeback

In the 1970s, quick and easy dinner options began to hit more shelves for working moms and busy families all over the United States. Few products exemplified this easy meal shortcut movement more than Hamburger Helper. It took less than an hour to make and all you really needed to know was how to break up ground beef while browning it, how to boil water, and how to mix in cheese powder. That's it, boom, you've got dinner for your whole family. Artificial colors and flavors caused the product to fall out of favor somewhat during the mid-2000s, but now it's back and stronger than ever. Even while other major food brands are seeing sales numbers go down, purchases of Hamburger Helper were up 14.5% in August of 2025.

There are a few reasons why this dish (until recently regarded as a sad person meal) is suddenly making such a huge comeback. For one thing, it's branching into new markets, including a breakfast hash Hamburger Helper option. This is making the old pantry staple show up in more aisles than before. A new set of instructions implemented in 2022 also cut down prep time to just 20 minutes, making this already quick dinner even faster. It may also be due in part to the cheesy comfort food featuring on an episode of the hit show "The Bear." But the biggest reason for its rise in popularity can be summed up in a single word — inflation.