The City That Has More Of The 'World's Best Burgers' Than NYC For 2025

The hamburger may have a German-derived name, but in the United States, we look upon it as one of our national foods. When anyone compiles a list of the world's best burgers, we therefore expect to be right at the top. Surprisingly, this was not the case when a website known as World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants branched out into burger rankings.

In its selection of the top 25 ground beef patties globally, shockingly enough, the highest-ranked burger came from a restaurant in Spain. Even more unexpectedly, the nation with the most burgers on the list was the United Kingdom. Six of the top spots (including both second and third place) went to London-based restaurants, while even a Brighton joint managed to come in at number 20.

The U.S. didn't make the list until the 13th spot, although New York City burgers did appear four times, which would make NYC the second-best burger city. Chicago and Los Angeles only managed one mention apiece, leaving the U.S. ranked second behind the U.K. as the best burger nation. As the Walmart commercial guy would say, who knew?

British food has long been seen as bland and boring, with the national dish chicken tikka masala being one of the few bright spots. (Why exactly British people eat beans on toast remains an enduring mystery for us non-Brits.) Finding out they've now lapped us in the burger stakes may be the most crushing blow to our national pride since British troops burned down the White House during the War of 1812. If it's any consolation, we'd like to point out that World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants is administered by a London-based firm called Upper Cut Media House.