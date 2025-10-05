This Flea Market Find Will Bring Vintage Vibes To Your Halloween Celebrations

If you're a fan of thrift stores, garage sales, or online auctions, there's one vintage find you may be overlooking: holiday cookie cutters. Sure, Christmas ones may be the easiest to find, but Halloween cookie cutters are also a thing, and they come in cute shapes like witches, pumpkins, ghosts, cats, and broomsticks.

You may be able to find both plastic and metal cookie cutters, and if the price is right and they look nice, snatch up either one. The metal ones, however, are better for your bakes. My family has a set of midcentury trick-or-treat "cooky" cutters of a type that can be found in abundance on eBay, and they still cut much cleaner than any plastic ones I've ever used.

Once your cookie cutters are cleaned up, you'll want to make sure that the designs come through as clearly as possible. One way to make sure your sugar cookies hold their shape is to chill the dough before rolling it out, a trick that will also work should you happen to prefer Halloween gingerbread. (Who says it's only for the winter holidays?)