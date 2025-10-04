Never Ammonia Or Bleach: The Only 3 Ingredients You Actually Need For All-Purpose Cleaner

The cleaning aisle is a lie. Walk down the aisle at any grocery store and you'll find a dizzying array of sprays and scrubs, each promising to annihilate germs with complicated chemical formulas. But you don't actually need to don a hazmat suit and spray those four-syllable chemicals all over your abode. The safest, most effective all-purpose cleaner only requires three ingredients, and they're likely under your kitchen sink right now.

But first, why exactly aren't bleach and ammonia the answer? They do indeed disinfect, but they also come with serious downsides. Bleach is usually overkill for everyday situations. It also irritates your skin and lungs and leaves an odor that smells more hospital than home. Ammonia isn't better because it's just as corrosive, and it can also (fun fact!) release toxic fumes if mixed with other common cleaners. So unless you're running a surgical ward, these ingredients are unnecessary. What you actually need is the holy trinity of simple cleaning: dish detergent, rubbing alcohol, and water. Together, they form the only all-purpose cleaner you'll ever (mostly) need.

The recipe is simple enough. Mix 1/4 cup alcohol with three drops of liquid dishwashing detergent and enough distilled water (which you can make at home) to fill the bottle. Apply the spray top and shake to mix. You'll get a super cheap solution that works on counters, stovetops, sinks, and even stainless-steel prep tables. If you're a princess and need extra shine on mirrors, buff with a microfiber cloth after.