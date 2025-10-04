Turn Banana Bread Into A Treat You'll Want To Make Every Week With This Overlooked Addition

If you get a hankering for banana bread, there are countless different versions and recipes to choose from. Not only can you mix up the mix-ins (as in, chocolate chips, crunchy nuts, dried or fresh fruits), but you can ice your banana bread, swirl in things like cream cheese and peanut butter, or top the loaves with lengthwise slices of banana, which get browned and caramelized in the oven. But, if you haven't tried adding butterscotch chips to your banana bread yet, you're seriously missing out on sweet, buttery goodness.

Butterscotch chips in banana bread give major banoffee pie vibes, combining the flavor of toffee with banana. The rich, golden color of the chips doesn't stand out sharply against the color of the baked bread, so the flavor of butterscotch almost surprises you with each bite you take. One could argue that you'd get a similar flavor if you added a ribbon of caramel throughout the bread or drizzled it on top. But there is a slight flavor difference between caramel and butterscotch. Caramel is made with white granulated sugar, while butterscotch is made by combining butter with brown sugar, so you get a little bit of a deeper, molasses flavor using butterscotch chips. Banana bread basically becomes cake with this sweet addition, but you'll still want to have a fresh loaf on your counter every week.