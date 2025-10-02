The Perfect Late-Summer Tomato Salad Only Requires 3 Ingredients
Tomato season might just be my favorite time of year. When late summer rolls around, nothing beats a juicy and sweet tomato that is bursting with flavor. I'll happily eat one straight from the garden with nothing more than a sprinkle of salt, a grind of black pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. But for the times when I want to give those tomatoes a little more attention, all it takes is three ingredients: tomatoes, feta, and basil.
This trio just works. The tomato brings acidity and sweetness, feta cuts in with salty creaminess, and basil lifts it all with peppery freshness. It's the same balance that makes a classic Caprese salad so perfect. Just like the best summer tomato recipes, this preparation doesn't ask much of you beyond finding tomatoes that are in season. Three ingredients and peak produce, and you've got the only salad you need this time of year.
Small upgrades make a tomato, feta, and basil salad even better
Once you've nailed the three basic ingredients, the fun comes in playing with this salad. Swap feta for a creamier cheese like burrata or a firmer one like ricotta salata. You can even whip the feta cheese in a food processor for a more luscious texture. Basil can stay at center stage, but it's not the only option. Mint or parsley will add different dimensions of freshness. Add toasted nuts if you want crunch, or scatter capers across the plate for a briny punch. Even something as simple as a sprinkle of flaky sea salt can unlock more depth.
To bring out extra sweetness or improve sub-par tomatoes, try popping them in the oven. Ina Garten makes flavorless store-bought tomatoes stand out by roasting them with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. If you're feeling bold, consider slipping in a splash of an umami booster like soy sauce or fish sauce, a secret ingredient that makes the tomatoes taste even more tomato-y. However you tweak it, the foundation stays the same: the season's ripest tomatoes, a salty cheese, and a handful of fresh herbs. The rest is personal preference and pure summertime bliss.