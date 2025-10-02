The Perfect Late-Summer Tomato Salad Only Requires 3 Ingredients

Tomato season might just be my favorite time of year. When late summer rolls around, nothing beats a juicy and sweet tomato that is bursting with flavor. I'll happily eat one straight from the garden with nothing more than a sprinkle of salt, a grind of black pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. But for the times when I want to give those tomatoes a little more attention, all it takes is three ingredients: tomatoes, feta, and basil.

This trio just works. The tomato brings acidity and sweetness, feta cuts in with salty creaminess, and basil lifts it all with peppery freshness. It's the same balance that makes a classic Caprese salad so perfect. Just like the best summer tomato recipes, this preparation doesn't ask much of you beyond finding tomatoes that are in season. Three ingredients and peak produce, and you've got the only salad you need this time of year.