If Your Butter Tastes Like This, It's Time To Throw It Out

If you've had a stick of butter hanging out in the back of your fridge for the better part of a year, it's time to throw it away. Not only because you're worth it, but because it's probably gone bad. For those who have never seen butter do this before, it might seem a little hard to tell, but there is a surefire way to check if it's time to throw it out. To tell if your butter has gone bad, start by looking at it and giving it a sniff.

You might not see mold growing on butter — though it can happen — but it can turn a darker yellow or occasionally even pink if it gets too old. Smell is the biggest giveaway, as bad butter will have a distinctly sour aroma once it starts to turn. It may even smell like other things stored in your fridge, and that funk is a strong signal to toss it.

If you somehow miss these signs and end up eating some, there will be a sour taste and potentially a gritty texture to indicate something is wrong. A tiny taste of bad butter likely won't hurt you, but don't ignore these warning signs.