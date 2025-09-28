Why Bananas Are Everywhere In Tokyo (And How They Became Such An Iconic Symbol Of The City)

So why bananas? You won't find that Tokyo's streets are lined with banana trees, but Japan consumes more bananas than any other fruit. You can even find individually packaged bananas in Japan's iconic vending machines throughout the country. Once, in the early 2000s, Japan faced a banana shortage due to a strange fad diet centered around eating bananas.

While Japan does grow its own bananas, including specialty ones with edible peels, and one type of banana that goes for $10 a piece, the majority of the country's bananas are imported from the Philippines. This banana trade is a pillar of the Philippine economy, but in recent years, Vietnam has become a prominent supplier of Japan's bananas.

Bananas are also synonymous with sweets in Japan. Choco bananas, which are chocolate-dipped bananas served on sticks, have long been a beloved dessert at festivals in Japan. Some speculate American troops were the first to bring the snack to Japan during World War II. Other theories suggest Central American immigrants introduced chocolate bananas because the snack originated as a street food in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Ecuador, and Costa Rica. Tokyo Banana offers choco banana-flavored treats as well, catering to the locals' nostalgia for the simple handheld snack.